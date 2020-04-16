K1 De Ultimate reacts to alleged love affair with Alaafin’s Queen Ola

Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam1 has sarcastically reacted to an alleged extra-marital affair with the youngest Queen of the Alaafin of Oyo, Badirat Ola Adeyemi.

On Wednesday, a report had emerged on the Internet stating that KWAM1, who was recently crowned as ‘the Mayegun of Yorubaland’, was involved in a love affair with Queen Ola which led to her being reportedly exited from the palace of the Alaafin.

However, K1 De Ultimate through his Instagram page (@k1deultimate) shared a video performance of himself stating that many haters have been rooting for his downfall and working towards tarnishing his image since he became ‘the Mayegun.’