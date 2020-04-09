News

Fire guts vehicles at premises of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja (Photos)

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 9, 2020
Less than a minute

A fire outbreak on Thursday gutted some vehicles at premises of Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Fire Service, Ahmodu Shakiru disclosed when Okay.ng contacted on the incident.

Vehicles affected by the fire at the hotel scene
According to Shakiru, the fire did not affect the hotel rather vehicles at the premises.

“Not the hotel but vehicles parked at the premises in which Lagos State Fire Service has put off the fire scare, please,” he said.



