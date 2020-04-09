News
Fire guts vehicles at premises of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja (Photos)
A fire outbreak on Thursday gutted some vehicles at premises of Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja.
The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Fire Service, Ahmodu Shakiru disclosed when Okay.ng contacted on the incident.
According to Shakiru, the fire did not affect the hotel rather vehicles at the premises.
“Not the hotel but vehicles parked at the premises in which Lagos State Fire Service has put off the fire scare, please,” he said.
