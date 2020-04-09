News

COVID-19: NCDC amends error in number of Bauchi cases

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 9, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has on Thursday confirmed an error in the number of reported cases in Bauchi State.

Okay.ng recalls that the NCDC had on Wednesday announced two (2) new cases in Bauchi.

However, in an update on Thursday, the NCDC explained that “these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.”

It apologised for this error and assured to remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results.

With this correction, Bauchi State has recorded a total of six (6) cases.

It can be recalled that Nigeria had recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, bring the total number of cases to 288.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 11:07 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


