Nigeria reacts to allegations of maltreatment of citizens in China

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reacted to allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

On Wednesday, reports had surfaced on social media stating that Nigerians in Guangzhou are being maltreated by authorities.

According to reports, the issue is surrounded around the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Thursday disclosed that he “invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian” to address the matter.

He posted through his official Twitter handle: “Invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate the Nigerian Government’s extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, #China and called for immediate Chinese Government intervention.”