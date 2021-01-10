EntertainmentGist
Nigerian man marries twins because they can’t live without each other
Traditional Wedding videos and photos of a Nigerian man and his twin wives have gone viral on social media.
The photos were shared on social media by a man who said, the groom marries the twins because they can’t live without each other.
In the videos, the happy couple was seen dancing and enjoying their wedding.
This is coming a few days after a lady claims she married her twin brother and they now have a child.