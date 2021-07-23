Finally, Nigeria receives first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from US [Photos]

Nigeria has finally received the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft procured from the United States of America.

Okay.ng understands that the aircraft arrived in Kano State at about 12.34 p.m on Thursday.

In a statement, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed the arrival of the fighter aircraft.

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” the statement read partly.

The statement also revealed that the second batch of the A-29 Super Tucano is expected to arrive in the country before the end of the year.