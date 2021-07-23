Celebrities

I began dating my wife while living in one room – Obi Cubana

Damilola A. Follow on Twitter July 23, 2021
1 minute read
Obi Cubana and wife, Ebele Iyiegbu
Obi Cubana and wife, Ebele Iyiegbu

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, says he started dating his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, when he was living in a room apartment together with his friends in Abuja.

The 46-year-old business tycoon made this disclosure in a recent interview on Instagram.

According to him, he married Ebele while he was living in a three-bedroom apartment in Garki, a district in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

He said: “I started dating my wife when I was living in a room apartment. It wasn’t even a room apartment in the real sense because we were four guys living there,” he said.

“There was no bed, the foam was on the floor. I’ll keep saying it, I met my wife when I was living in one room at a boys quarters in zone 4, Wuse, Abuja. So, it wasn’t about the money but we’re happy.

“I married her when I was living in a three-bedroom flat in Gariki. We had our two children there and lived happily. We dated for about three years before we married.

“That is what happens when you have a woman that is after keeping a home as peaceful as possible because peace brings about prosperity.”

Speaking further Cubana revealed that money does not keep a marriage, he said: “Money does not keep marriage although it makes things easier in marriage. In fact, the richer you’re, the higher tendency for you to get a divorce. Women love attention, my wife, for instance, loves attention.”

Tags
Damilola A. Follow on Twitter July 23, 2021
1 minute read
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button