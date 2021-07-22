Beninese court adjourns Igboho’s extradition trial, frees wife

The Court D’Apeal Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Thursday adjourned the extradition trial of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, till Friday, July 22, 2021.

Okay.ng understands that the court also ordered the release of Ropo Adeyemo, wife of Sunday Igboho, after the hearing in her husband’s trial for alleged illegal possession of a Beninese passport.

Sunday Igboho and his wife, Ropo

The National Chairman of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, made this disclosure to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, “Sunday Igboho’s wife has been released. She was released after the court’s hearing.”

It can be recalled that the couple were arrested on Monday as they tried to board a flight in Cotonou to Germany.