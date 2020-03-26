Fidelity Bank announces staff tests positive for COVID-19

Fidelity Bank has announced that one of its staff has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the bank’s divisional head for brand and communications Charles Aigbe on Thursday.

According to the bank, the staff had returned from a holiday in the United Kingdom and embarked on self-isolation upon his arrival in the country in line with its policy that mandates staff/family members who have travelled overseas in recent time to self isolate for 14 days and test for the virus before returning to work.

The statement read: “Fidelity Bank mandates staff or immediate family member(s) who travel out the country to self-isolate for two weeks and obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of our COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures.

“This process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of our staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.

“He was in self-isolation and underwent testing in line with the bank’s policy. The test results returned positive at the weekend and we quickly arranged for him to be moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he is currently being attended to by health officials.”

In addition, the bank noted that two other members of staff who received gifts from the individual have also been made to self-isolate and the office where they work has been temporarily closed.

According to the bank, no customers were identified in the contact tracing that was carried out.

Furthermore, the bank said it has shut down its business office at the federal secretariat in Abuja and advised all staff/vendors to self-isolate and go for testing in line with its policy on COVID-19, on account of possible exposure of a vendor staff.

The bank said it is carrying out other measures like reducing the number of staff expected to report physically at work and number of customers allowed at a time in the banking hall to a maximum of five to curb the spread of the virus.