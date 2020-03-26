News

Presidency denies report of ‘Buhari, Abba Kyari leaving Nigeria for treatment’

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 26, 2020
The Presidency has denied reports making rounds on the internet that “President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, have been flown out of the country for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Garba Shehu, spokesman to the president, said through his Facebook page that the audio recording making the suggestion is “fake”.

The presidential spokesman also shared pictures of the President Buhari working in is office.

He wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari at his office earlier tonight at the State House.

Please do kindly ignore audio messages making the rounds about President Buhari and his Chief of Staff. They are fake!”



