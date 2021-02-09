FG slams 6 months ban on travellers for flouting COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Government has placed fresh travel restrictions on 100 passengers for flouting its protocols on COVID-19.

This was announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The PTF also released the passport details of the defaulters, stating that they have been restricted from travelling for six months.

“Presidential Task Force sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test. PENALTY: six-month travel restriction from February 5 to July 30, 2021,” it tweeted.

“The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day and post-arrival COVID-19 test,” it added.

Okay.ng recalls that in January the Federal Government imposed the same travel restrictions on 100 travellers for failing to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into the country.