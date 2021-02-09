Nigerian Army appoints Mohammed Yerima as new spokesman

The Nigerian Army has appointed a new director of public relations officer. He is Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima.

He takes over from Sagir Musa who has been redeployed.

Yerima, a one time director Defence Information was Until his appointment the deputy director reserve at the Defence Headquarters(DHQ).

Gen Yerima, is expected to officially take over office tomorrow, Wednesday.

The new army spokesman enlisted into the Nigerian army in October 1989 and commissioned into the corps of Army Public Relations, holds a BA Ed Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University before

He had served in various military formations. He was ADC to Commander TRADOC, Major General Ishola William between 1990-1993, Public Relations Officer NAOWA in the Office of Chief of Army Staff 1994, Spokesperson 81 Division of the Nigerian Army 1995-1996, PRO Nigerian Defence Academy 1996-2000, Military Spokesperson United Nation Mission in Siera Leone 2000-2002, PRO to Chief of Army Staff 2003, PRO Chief of Defence Staff 2005, Deputy Director Public Relation 1 of Nigerian Army 2008 (Chief of Staff and Coordinator at Directorate of Army Public Relations 2007-2009. Director Defence Information in 2009 to 2013.

He was also Deputy Director Production TRADOC 2013-2017 as well as Deputy Director Reserve Defence Headquarters before his current appointment.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) as well as African Public Relations Association (APRA) and Fellow of West Africa Society for Administration and Communication, Brigadier Yerima was Chairman of Media and Information Committee on Emergency Management (MICEM)

The new Army Spokesperson was participant at Senior Strategic Media Operation programme at Reach Cambridge and at Kofi Annan Centre, Ghana. He also attended Senior Leadership Course at Sheringham United Kingdom and undertook a US-Embassy funded Media tour of Africom in Studgarf Germany.