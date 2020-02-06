NECO releases 2019 November/December SSCE results for external candidates

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released results for November/December 2019 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

Okay.ng understands that over 70, 000 candidates that sat for the examination.

Acting NECO Registrar, Mohammed Gana, who disclosed the information in a statement released on Thursday, explained that the external examination was for candidates who wish to acquire the minimum requirements for admission into various tertiary institutions.

He said the significance of the 2019 exercise was that the results were released exactly 49 days after the last paper was written.

He said that 65, 207 candidates sat for English language, out of which 41,214, representing 63 percent got either Distinction or Credit. 66,398 candidates, according to him, sat for Mathematics, out of which 54,565, representing 82.18 percent got either Distinction or Credit.

He said that 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 percent got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics. On the other hand, 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 percent, got five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, a comparative analysis of candidates who scored five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 shows 62.48 percent for 2018 and 48.68 percent for 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 percent in 2019.

The NECO boss was however unhappy that there was increase in the number of candidates booked for malpractices in 2019 examination when compared to 2018 exercise.

He said: “While 12,084 cases were recorded in 2018, 17,004 cases was recorded in 2019. This came about as a result of the comprehensive monitoring by senior staff which also resulted in the decline in number of candidates with 5 Credits and above.”