FG invites ASUP to emergency meeting over strike

The Federal Government had invited the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics to an emergency meeting to deliberate on how to stop the planned industrial action.

The emergency meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday April 6 2021 at 11:00 am.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, titles: “Education Minister invites ASUP to emergency meeting”, said the invitation followed the threat by ASUP to embark on another round of strike.

He said, “The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has invited the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.

“The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, April 6 2021 at 11:00am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“Explaining the reason for the emergency meeting, the Minister said the meeting is intended to nip the strike in the bud.”

Goong recalled that ASUP had issued a notice of strike over what the organization described as the refusal of government to implement some of the agreements entered into between the union and the Federal Government.