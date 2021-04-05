Amotekun: Osun govt announces date to begin recruitment

The Osun government has announced recruitment for persons interested in joining the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, in the state.

The Amotekun outfit, which was established by governors of south-western states, assists the police and other security agencies to fight insecurity in the region.

In a statement on Monday, Hassan Agbelekale, board secretary of the security outfit, said applications will begin on April 12.

“All interested candidates across all 30 local governments and area officers of the state are to collect free application forms at the government house annex, Okefia, Osogbo, from Monday 12th April, 2021, between 10am – 4pm daily and submit their forms latest by Friday, 23rd April, 2021 at the same venue,” the statement reads.

He also urged applicants to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocol while at the government house annex, during collection or submission of recruitment forms.