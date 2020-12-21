FG extends deadline for linking of NIN with SIM Cards

The Federal Government has announced the extension for linking of NIN with SIM Cards.

Okay.ng recalls that FG had directed telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number (NIN) on December 30th, 2020.

However, the sixweek extension was announced in a joint statement issued on Monday by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

According to the statement, the deadline has been shifted from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021

The statement reads: “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.

“NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”