COVID-19; FG might impose travel ban over new strain of the Virus – Lai Muhammad

The Minister of information and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammad has hinted that, the federal government might be forced to place another travel ban over the new strain of the virus found in some countries like the UK.

Lai Muhammad reveal this on Monday, 21st December in Abuja as reported by the Guardian.

According to Lai, the government is avoiding the implications of new lockdown as such the only way out is to place travel ban.

He said, the Presidential task force might make this recommendation in it’s next meeting, he also advise Nigerians to need to the COVID-19 guidlines of the PTF especially during this festive season.

“I will not be surprised if that will be the recommendation of the committee which is meeting later today. “This season, many students are coming from the UK in particular, to come and join their families in Nigeria. Besides, many of our people, because of the traditional link we have with UK, may want to go there for business or family re-union. It is a very testy time and it might be another dangerous period to transmit this new variant of COVID-19.” said Lai Muhammad.

Source: Legit ng