Legendary singer, Prince Morroco Maduka dies aged 76

Legendary highlife singer, Prince Morroco Maduka, has died.

Okay.ng understands that the singer passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 29 at the age of 76.

The chairman of the Anambra chapter, Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, Ikeme Mazeli, announced Maduka’s death in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

The statement read: “With heavy heart of sorrow…We the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a music legend, Dr Prince Morroco Maduka…..Ozonweluibe.

“He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020).

“All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.”

The Ukwulu, Anambra-born music maestro, Chief Dr. Emeka Morocco Maduka, began his music career at the age of 13.

He is best known for his famous song ‘Ochuba Aku’ which is currently one of the most played highlife songs in Igboland.