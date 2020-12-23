FG declares public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year

The Federal Government has declared Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations, respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope, and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

The minister noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians, in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

The minister while reiterating the FG’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings, and other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient, and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed the confidence that 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular a happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.