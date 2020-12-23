COVID-19 second wave: Kwara govt imposes curfew, directs civil servants to stay at home

The Kwara State Government has declared a statewide curfew with effect from December 24 from 12 midnight to 4.30 am because of the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government also ordered all civil servants, except essential services workers, especially in the health sector, to work from home.

The partial lockdown of the state was contained in the new guidelines on COVID-19 issued on Wednesday by the state Technical Committee on COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, who doubles as the vice-chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 stated this at a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said: “There shall be partial statewide lockdown between 12 am and 430a.m. until further notice.

“These new guidelines take effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020.”

He also announced other measures to include “Appropriate use of face mask in public places is mandatory. Concerts/carnivals/Clubbing are not allowed until further notice.”

In addition, the commissioner said: “Worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue. This is to allow for physical distancing.

“Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed. Again, proper use of face masks in public spaces is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged.

“Transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face masks by drivers and passengers. Appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters.”

He further stated that Security agencies would deploy all lawful means to enforce these protocols, adding that defaulters are deemed to constitute dangers to public health.

He said: “Provisions of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 shall apply to all offenders.

“There will be further communications on school resumption.

He said, “These new guidelines are subject to reviews as situations dictate.”