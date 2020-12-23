Nigerian elected into U.S. public office rocks ‘agbada’ to Inauguration

A Nigerian man Will Jawando elected into the Montgomery County Council in the United States has proudly represent his father’s land culture by wearing an Agbada to the inauguration.

Will born to a Nigerian father and a Kansas mother rocks Agbada to the swearing-in-ceremony proudly representing the African culture.

In a video shared by Nigerians in diaspora on Twitter, Will Jawando, an attorney and young politician has reveal the reason why he wore traditional outfit to the inauguration.

In his words;

“We all come from different culture, it’s really important that we respect our differences even if those differences come in ways we don’t anticipate or even understand.”

“So by wearing this agbada, this traditional West African clothing in a public setting to take the public oath of office, it’s part of a bigger and public dialogue that I think it’s needed if we are to understand and respect our differences and move forward.