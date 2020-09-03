FG asks NYSC to prepare for reopening of orientation camps

The Federal Government has given the National Youth Service Corps the green light to start making plans to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made the disclosure during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Orientation camps across the country had been shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

But Aliyu said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopen.

Aliyu said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts.”