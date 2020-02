Less than a minute

A federal high court in Calabar Thursday granted bail to the detained journalist Agba Jalingo.

Okay.ng understands that Jalingo has spent 174 days in detention in both the police cell and Calabar prison.

Justice Sule Shuaibu granted the bail after Cross Rivers State Government reverted to the initial; charges of terrorism and conspiracy to remove elected governor from office.

More to come shortly…