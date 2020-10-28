WAEC postpones release of 2020 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the release of results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC made this disclosure via a tweet on its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

“WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week,” it tweeted.