FCT discharges 6 more COVID-19 patients after recovery

May 9, 2020
Muhammad Bello
Muhammad Bello

The federal capital territory (FCT) has announced discharge of six COVID-19 patients after their recovery.

FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 9.

According to the minister, the patients have tested negative for the virus in the subsequent tests carried out.

The tweet reads: “Dear FCT residents, I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional six (6) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative in the subsequent tests carried out.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 46 as at 10am, May 9th, 2020.”

At the moment, FCT has a total of 316 cases with four deaths.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,912
Deaths
117
Recovered
679
Active
3,116
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,050,879
+41,588
Deaths
277,491
+1,515
Recovered
1,405,515
Active
2,367,279
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)


