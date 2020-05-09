FCT discharges 6 more COVID-19 patients after recovery

The federal capital territory (FCT) has announced discharge of six COVID-19 patients after their recovery.

FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 9.

According to the minister, the patients have tested negative for the virus in the subsequent tests carried out.

The tweet reads: “Dear FCT residents, I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional six (6) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative in the subsequent tests carried out.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 46 as at 10am, May 9th, 2020.”

At the moment, FCT has a total of 316 cases with four deaths.