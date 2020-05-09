COVID-19: 24 more almajiris test positive — Jigawa govt

The Jigawa State government has announced that 24 more almajiri kids deported from Kano tested positive for COVID-19.

Abba Zakari, the state commissioner for health, made this known at a media briefing on Friday.

According to the commissioner, 76 of 100 Almajirai whose samples were collected, tested negative.

He noted that all 76 who tested negative would be sent home, while others that tested positive would be kept in isolation until they recover.

With this update, the total number of almajiri kids that have tested positive in the state to 40.