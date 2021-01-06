FCMB announces Yemisi Edun as acting MD

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director.

This was announced in a statement issued by the bank on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement, Edun will fill in for Adam Nuru, who proceeded on a voluntary leave to ensure sanctity in the bank’s investigation of paternity allegations against him.

The statement read: “In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is Acting as the Managing Director of FCMB in the interim period while Mr Adam Nuru is on leave.

“She has not been appointed as the substantive Managing Director.”

On Tuesday, the bank in a statement confirmed announced that Adam Nuru proceeded on leave.

It said: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru; a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas, and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics.

“This is already under way. During the period of the review, the managing director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”