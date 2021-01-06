The New strain of COVID-19 is more deadlier and easily transmittable

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH has notified the general public that the new strain of COVID19 can be easily transmitted and it’s more deadlier than the first one.

The hospital issued this warning in an advisory released by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode, in which he warned Nigerians to abide by the COVID19 protocols.

According to the Professor, LITH has seen an upsurge of people treating malaria instead of going for COVID19 test. He stressed that most of the people that have died from COVID-19 went to the hospital late for diagnosis and treatment.

Read the full advisory below: