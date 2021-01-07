Boko Haram members attack Geidam Community, Yola

The citizens of Geidam Community, the headquarters of Geidam local government in Yola the capital of Adamawa stare has woken up with the tension of an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Sources revealed that the community was attacked by the insurgents on Wednesday, 6th January at around 5pm.

Speaking with Channels TV, a resident of the state, Idris Garba said; “Although fighting jets arrived quickly at the spot, the insurgents didn’t ran away,rather they stayed and keep shooting sporadically”

The Adamawa state police command is yet to release a statement about the incident as of the time of compiling this report.