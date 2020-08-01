Fayemi, Umahi recover from COVID-19

Governor Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti State has tested negative for COVID-19.

This governor made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

According to Fayemi, after 11 days in isolation, his result returned negative.

He also thanked God, well-wishers and his medical team for his recovery.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative,” he tweeted.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF.”

Also, the governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi has recovered from COVID-19.

Umahi made this announcement in a statement disclosing that his daughter and three of his aides who contracted the virus have also tested negative.