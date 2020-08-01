Buhari congratulates newly elected NBA president, Akpata

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Olumide Akpata after emerging President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his regime in tackling the challenges facing the legal profession and Nigeria.

The statement reads as follows:

“President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association, wishing him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

“As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

“President Buhari assures the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.”