Oyakhilome blasts FG over period of church services

The Founder and President of the Believers LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has blasted the federal government an attempt to limit the timing of church services.

Oyakhilome in a broadcast to members of his church expressed disgust at the directive, saying the government had no such right.

He said the number of hours they were imposing on churches was what they had left in the world.

In his words: “We can serve God as he wants us to, not as somebody says we should.

“I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?

“What in the world do you think you are? Your time is short. You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church. If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 had in a guideline released on the reopening of worship centres limited the duration of services to one hour at a time, and only on Sundays.