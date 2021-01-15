Father of two commits suicide in Delta

A 34- year- old man and father of two children identified as Kevwe has taken his in Delta State, by drinking a toxic substance because he’s unable to raise money to treat an undisclosed ailment.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, January 14, at about 12.00pm near Olympia Cinema, Abeke by Adeola road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Kweve is said to be a commercial tricycle rider, once passers by understood he’s unconscious, they took him to a private clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Sources had it that, the father of two suffered from an undisclosed ailment since 2020 and was ask to raise N170, 000 by doctor before 27th January to enable him to commence treatment.