Gunmen abduct former Bauchi state lawmaker

Gunmen have kidnapped the former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, representing the Bingo constituency in the last assembly, Abdulmumini Ningi.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil, said Abdulmumini Ningi was kidnapped within Bauchi metropolis at about 8pm on Thursday, January 14.

Wakil said, “Information had it that he was trailed by his abductors who were said to be four in number in a gold colour car when he was coming from to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House.”

He said the armed men seized their victim and whisked him away in their car, adding that “they have not called yet, but our intelligence men are working to get to the root of the situation”

The PPRO has advised the public to be security concious, vigilant and be conscious of vehicles that they suspect are trailing them.