Famous history scholar, Abednego Ekoko, dies aged 79

Professor Abednego Ekoko, a history scholar and former Commissioner for Education in Delta State, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the former Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, died on Saturday at the age of 79.

A brief biography of Abednego Ekoko

Ekoko was a former Chairman, Governing Council, of the State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku. He was also a former National Commissioner, National Boundaries Commission.

The late Professor Ekoko was also a former member of the Project Committee for the establishment of the three new universities in Delta State.

The deceased hailed from Uzere in Isoko South Local Government area of Delta State.