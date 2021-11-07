#AnambraDecides2021: Five quick facts about Anambra governorship election
As #AnambraDecides its next governor, Okay.ng has outlined five things you should know about the guber election which took place on Saturday, 6th of November 2021.
See the five quick facts about Anambra governorship poll below:
- Eighteen political parties and candidates partook in the governorship election.
- Voting took place across the 21 local government areas of the state.
- There are 5,720 polling units spread across Anambra.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said there will be no voting in 86 polling units because there are no registered voters there.
- Anambra has 2.5 million registered voters for this election.