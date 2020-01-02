Doodle: Google Nigeria celebrates late filmmaker, Amaka Igwe

Google Nigeria on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, celebrated late filmmaker, Amaka Igwe, with a Doodle, for her 57th posthumous birthday.

Okay.ng understands that Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of Google’s homepage logo meant to commemorate special holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

Who is Amaka Igwe?

Mrs. Amaka Igwe was a Nigerian filmmaker, broadcasting executive, and the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios, died some years ago at age 51.

Igwe hit national limelight as the writer and producer of award-winning TV soap ‘Checkmate’ and its offshoot ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

She was recognized as one of the second-generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema, and has remained a prominent figure in the industry until her death in 2014.