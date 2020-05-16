Facebook announces acquisition of GIPHY, to integrate with Instagram

Facebook has on Friday announced the acquisition of an animated graphics platform, GIPHY.

The US social networking platform made this announcement in a statement via its blog, revealing that GIPHY will be integrated with its photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram.

The statement read: “GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today (Friday) as part of the Instagram team.

“A lot of people in our community already know and love GIPHY. In fact, 50% of GIPHY’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone.

“By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct.

“Both our services are big supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue. Together, we can make it easier for anyone to create and share their work with the world.

“GIPHY will continue to operate its library and we’re looking forward to investing further in its technology and relationships with content and API partners.

“People will still upload GIFs; developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY’s APIs and GIPHY’s creative community will still be able to create great content.”