Mercy Johnson shares family moment to celebrate husband’s birthday

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson shared some pictures and video of her family to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

Via her Instagram page, the mother, who just welcomed her fourth child, shared penned a message to her husband.

She wrote: “All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol

“P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.

“You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…”

 


