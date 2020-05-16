Buhari receives Madagascar’s ‘COVID Organics’ herbal remedy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received portions of ‘COVID-Organics’, a herbal remedy by Madagascar, for coronavirus.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to the president, made this announcement via a statement sent to Okay.ng on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, Buhari received the solution from Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Shehu quoted the Nigerian president saying that the drug will go through the verification process which other remedies for the disease are being subjected to.

He said: “We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions.”

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said having stabilized his country after the tussles that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari on his plan for a “government of national unity” and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

He also said that his new government met a country beset with a number of issues and problems, the resolution of which would require tremendous assistance from the “big brother,” Nigeria.

“Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation,” the visiting leader told President Buhari.

In response to these demands, the Nigerian leader commended “General” Embalo on his confirmation as President and for stabilizing the country. “I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” he said.

President Buhari restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau. “I will cooperate and help in every way possible,” assured the Nigerian President.

President Buhari also used the opportunity of the visit to praise the good work that the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is doing in the sub-region, and commended him for keeping him informed of all that is happening around.