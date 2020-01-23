FAAN moves to prevent ‘coronavirus’ in Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said revealed some crucial steps it put in place to prevent ‘coronavirus’, a deadly communicable virus from getting into Nigeria.

According to FAAN in a statement on Wednesday, that thermal scanners and other equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 “are still very much in place at the airports.”

The statement reads in full underneath:

“In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nations’ airport.

“All the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports.

“FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor the temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and if too high, they have pulled aside for observation.

“Recently, a deadly virus known as CORONAVIRUS broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have infected. The virus is highly communicable and has already spread to border countries like Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

“The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, has confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports.

“Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to.”

According to Wikipedia, Coronaviruses is a disease that can be found in mammals and birds that include diarrhea in cows and pigs, and upper respiratory disease in chickens.

In humans, the virus causes rare but potentially lethal respiratory infections although these are often mild.