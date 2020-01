Less than a minute

DJ Cuppy vows to make $1 million this year

Florence, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has set a goal to make $1 million this year.

The disco jockey disclosed this through her Instagram page (@cuppymusic) on Thursday, January 23.

She posted: “Working woman 💪 I’m making $1 million this year by ALL means!”