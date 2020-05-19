Nigeria records 226 new cases of COVID-19 — 131 in Lagos, total now 6401

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and twenty-six (226) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 131 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Ogun (25), Plateau (15), Edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5), Adamawa (5), Jigawa (4), Ebonyi (4), Borno (4), Nasarawa (3), Bauchi (2), Gombe (2), Enugu (1), Bayelsa (1).

As of 11:40pm on 19th May, there are 6401 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, seven hundred and thirty-four (1734) patients have been discharged with one hundred and ninety-two (192) deaths across the country.