EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu needs N1 trillion for rebuilding – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday said the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, told him the state would need one trillion Naira for rebuilding following the destruction caused by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Gbajabiamila made this known on Sunday at the State Government House in Marina after a tour of some of the destroyed assets in Lagos.

In his words: “The House of Representatives will do all it can to compensate all those who suffered brutality, including policemen that lost their lives in the process.

“However, we want to know what exactly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate. The judicial panel must reveal this. However, I want to encourage Nigerians to allow peace to reign.

“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backward.

“Hence, we must consider the consequences of our actions before embarking on any venture. I, therefore, appeal to the youth to allow peace to reign henceforth. I still believe in the unity of Nigeria.”