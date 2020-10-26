EndSARS: Nigerians react as Fashola finds camera at Lekki toll gate

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians reacted to him finding a camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos.

This is coming following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday night by men in army uniform.

The incident had since caused controversy as the actual number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Fashola on Sunday led a delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari was to inspect the Lekki toll gate.

Speaking on the discovery, he said: “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

Here are reactions from Nigerians on the discovery by the minister:

For 4 years, James Bond Fashola cannot find power supply. https://t.co/P3mF7NzWOs — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 26, 2020

Meet Former LAGOS State Gov. Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) The first Man to discover a mystery Camera at a Massacre scene 1704. #LekkiMassaccre #EndSARS

pic.twitter.com/ldqWxcMGPI — Laycon #Bbnaija #Endsars ❼ (@Mistakobz) October 26, 2020

Please before they come out and lie about the camera they found, notice the direction the lens is facing and notice that the lens is closed. Meaning that that camera was not in use at the time it was dropped, not when it was picked

#CCTV#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality#fashola #Fajr pic.twitter.com/WEXjQ9Wl5n — The emotional man😥😭 (@0CauseOfJoy) October 26, 2020

Immediately after Lekki Massacre:

•Sanwo Olu inspected the crime scene

•Arise TV reporters were there

•LAWMA has done a clean up

•Private volunteers have gone to clean NOBODY found a camera.

Until Fashola came from Abuja. Special Agent Fasho.

Our Agidingbi Sherlock Holmes. — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 26, 2020

SARS dey plant weed on youths. Fashola dey plant Camera on tollgate. This whole country na farm. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) October 26, 2020

I love Fashola ooo.. next time, daddy should look at the script very well before he acts. That’s a terrible acting. So no one saw that camera for days, not even lawma. Omo, they no rate us true true — Pamilerin (@UnclePamilerin) October 26, 2020

I had second hand embarrassment for Babatunde Raji Fashola last night.

APC turned my favorite person in the entire party to a moron in the name of pulling Sherlock Holmes.

I mean, that toll gate was cleaned by Lawma, and even Arise TV has a clip where ‘iron condemn’ cleared up🤣 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) October 26, 2020

Except that camera is bulletproof, heat proof and theft proof. Then, fashola and Federal government just insulted every Nigerian citizen in the world. pic.twitter.com/GK8hcENV4H — nightmares🔥 (@naiightt) October 26, 2020