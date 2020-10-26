News

#EndSARS: Nigerians react as Fashola finds camera at Lekki toll gate

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians reacted to him finding a camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos.

This is coming following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday night by men in army uniform.

The incident had since caused controversy as the actual number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola who led a Federal Government delegation on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the violence that rocked the state last week has discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Admiralty Circle. Fashola led Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health state on the visit, and discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate. He subsequently handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation. He however asserted that the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings, for ulterior motives. The former Governor of Lagos state said; “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. “It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.” . . . . . #sarsmustend #EndPoliceBrutality #endsarsnow #EndSars #EndSwat #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #PoliceReform #LekkiMassacre

Fashola on Sunday led a delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari was to inspect the Lekki toll gate.

Speaking on the discovery, he said: “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

Here are reactions from Nigerians on the discovery by the minister:

 

