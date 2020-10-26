EndSARS: NBC fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Arise TV, African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television between N2million and N3million for gross violation of the broadcast code.

Prof Armstrong Idachaba, the NBC acting Director-General, made this announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the three stations were found guilty of airing unverified images and video footages of the #EndSARS protests on social media.

More to come…