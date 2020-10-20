EndSARS: Rihanna speaks on police brutality in Nigeria

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Barbadian singer, also known as Rihanna, has reacted to the ongoing #EndSARS movement which is seeking an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

The 32-year-old businesswoman in a post via her social media pages on Wednesday expressed her displeasure with the recent happenings.

She wrote: “I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet!

“It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!

“My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch!

“I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS.”