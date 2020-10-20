News
#EndSARS: Hillary Clinton asks Buhari to stop killing young protesters
Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.
Clinton made this known via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.
She tweeted: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”
I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020
This is coming after soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos State.