EndSARS: Hillary Clinton asks Buhari to stop killing young protesters

Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.

Clinton made this known via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She tweeted: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”

This is coming after soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos State.