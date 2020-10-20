News

#EndSARS: Hillary Clinton asks Buhari to stop killing young protesters

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 20, 2020
Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.

Clinton made this known via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She tweeted: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”

This is coming after soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos State.

