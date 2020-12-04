ENDSARS: Police withdraw suit seeking to stop judicial panels’ probes

The Nigeria Police Force has applied to withdraw its suit at a federal high court in Abuja seeking to stop the judicial panels of inquiry established across the country in a move to deliver justice for all victims of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and other police units.

Okay.ng recalls that the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1492/2020 filed by police counsel, O.M Atoyebi, challenged the establishment of panels.

Reacting to this, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, denied authorising the filing of the suit.

The IGP also queried the force’s legal officer while ordering an investigation into the suit.

On Friday, the police had one of its lawyers, Festus Ibude, filed a notice of discontinuance of the suit.

“Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants,” the notice read.