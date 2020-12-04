FG announces pricing for Lagos-Ibadan train tickets

The Federal Government has approved charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would begin operations by January 2021.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

He said the train ticket would cost between N3,000 to N6,000.

Amaechi said, “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class, and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“It should have started running by now before Mr. President inaugurates it by January.”

The minister said that the ministry would collaborate with CIOTA to enable them to achieved their objectives.

He said CIOTA role was critical to the growth of transportation in Nigeria, adding that the country had advanced a lot in the area of transportation.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, says the institute has begun the process of making transportation a “professional sector” in the country.

The National President and Chairman of Council, Dr Bashir Jamoh, made this known during the 2nd National Transport Summit, annual general meeting, and Governing Council inauguration in Abuja.

Jamoh said the move was to ensure that the sector achieved the global best standards and practices.